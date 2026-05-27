Iran conflict drains critical US missile stockpiles, new report reveals

Heavy reliance on American munitions in the Middle East has drained critical defense stockpiles, exposing a potential vulnerability in US military readiness for a conflict in the Pacific.

A new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warns that defense contractors will need a minimum of three years to rebuild inventories for three essential systems heavily tapped during the war with Iran.

The supply crunch focuses on long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles alongside Patriot and THAAD air defense interceptors, which are used to shoot down incoming drones and missiles.

While the think tank notes that current American stockpiles remain adequate to finish the conflict in Iran, the severe drawdowns are creating a risky gap in deterrence elsewhere. Specifically, defense planners worry the shortage could leave US forces short on firepower if a flashpoint triggers a war with China over Taiwan.

Beijing has ordered its military to be capable of invading Taiwan by 2027, a deadline defense experts treat as a target rather than a certainty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently cautioned that poor diplomatic handling of the Taiwan issue by Washington could easily escalate the relationship into a direct military clash.

Ultimately, the immediate logistical headache remains anchored in the Middle East. While the shadow of a Pacific conflict looms, the relentless operational tempo of the Iran war is what actively consumes these high-end munitions faster than American factories can roll them off the line. Defense planners must now balance the urgent, daily reality of protecting forces from Iranian missiles and drones with the long-term necessity of rationing the stockpile that remains.