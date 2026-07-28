Iranian news media publishes video giving tips on how to assassinate US First Lady Melania Trump

The "Tasnim" news agency, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, published a video that identifies places frequently visited by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. The video encourages "freedom fighters" and supporters of the Islamic Republic to kill her, while detailing ways in which this could be done.

The video highlighted places that Melania visits, places she allegedly prefers, and stores where she shops. It was stated that "her fondness for fashion has become her greatest weakness," while noting that she tends to frequent luxury stores, mentioning the names of these stores and their addresses.

Alongside these, the video also included intelligence details about her security arrangements, including the code name used for her, the names of Melania’s stylists, and even the escape routes to the hospital she is allegedly supposed to be taken to in case of an assassination attempt. The video ended with a threat against Melania and President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, telling him that he “needs to wait for us” as well.

The threats against Melania come after Iran officially declared its intention to assassinate President Donald Trump, as revenge for the elimination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening action of Operation "Lion's Roar."