'Join the Abraham Accords if Iran signs a deal with US,' Trump tells countries involved in negotiations

US President Donald Trump on Monday called on countries involved in efforts to end the conflict with Iran to join the Abraham Accords with Israel, saying regional leaders had expressed support for expanding the normalization framework.

In a lengthy statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” but warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to a return to war “bigger and stronger than ever before.”

Trump said he discussed the issue over the weekend with leaders from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, arguing that countries benefiting from the diplomatic process should “simultaneously” join the Abraham Accords.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump wrote, adding that “many leaders” had indicated it would be “an honor” to participate in an expanded regional framework.

Trump also floated the possibility that Iran itself could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords if a broader agreement with Washington is reached, calling such a development “something special.”

The president framed the Abraham Accords as a cornerstone for a wider regional realignment, claiming the agreements had already produced a “financial, economic, and social boom” for participating states, including the UAE and Bahrain.

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The comments come as the United States and Iran continue negotiations over a potential framework agreement tied to regional de-escalation, sanctions relief, and Tehran’s nuclear program. Reports in recent days have suggested negotiators are close to a preliminary understanding, though disputes remain over issues including the handling of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile and ceasefire arrangements involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump said he had instructed his representatives to begin efforts aimed at bringing additional countries into the Abraham Accords framework, describing the initiative as potentially “the most important deal” in the region’s modern history.