Mamdani appointee forced to resign after posts about 'money hungry Jews' resurface

Catherine (Cat) Almonte Da Costa, tapped by New York City Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani as the Director of Appointments, was forced to step down after grossly antisemitic social media posts she made in the past were highlighted by the Anti-Defamation League.

"Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps,” Da Costa tweeted in 2011, referring in another post to "money hungry Jews."

Mamdani, who takes office on January 1, continues to face criticism from many Jewish groups over his stances on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including his evasiveness around the phrase "globalize the intifada," which is widely seen as a call for murderous attacks against Jews.

Last month pro-intifada protesters gathered outside a synagogue in NYC shouting phrases including “Death to the IDF,” “We don’t want no Zionists here,” and “Resistance, you make us proud, take another settler out.” The chants were accompanied by drumbeats and calls to “globalize the intifada.”

After the event a Mamdani spokesperson said that it was inappropriate for a synagogue to host Nefesh B’nefesh—a group devoted to helping U.S. Jews who want to immigrate to Israel work out the logistics—, while also condemning explicit calls for violence.