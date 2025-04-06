Netanyahu en route to Washington for critical talks with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed from Budapest on Sunday, heading to Washington for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump.

This marks Netanyahu's fourth visit to the United States since the beginning of the ongoing conflict.

They are expected to hold discussions on a range of critical issues, including the release of hostages, US tariffs, Israeli-Turkish relations, the looming Iranian threat, and opposition to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Before his departure from Hungary, Netanyahu stated that he was traveling to Washington at the invitation of President Trump to address several key issues. "I am traveling to the United States to discuss these matters—the hostages, completing the victory in Gaza, and of course, the tariffs that have also been imposed on Israel. I hope to be able to help in this matter. That is the intention," Netanyahu explained.

Avi Ohayon/GPO

The Prime Minister emphasized the unique nature of his visit, describing himself as the first foreign leader to meet with President Trump on such a significant matter, particularly one with profound economic implications for Israel. "There is a very long line of leaders who want to do this. I think this reflects the special personal relationship and the strong bond between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu’s visit to Hungary prior to his arrival in Washington was also of considerable importance. The Hungarian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has long been a staunch ally of Israel, providing strong diplomatic support within the European Union and at the United Nations. During this trip, Netanyahu highlighted Hungary’s decision to withdraw from the ICC, marking a significant shift in international diplomacy. "Hungary is the first country to withdraw from the ICC during this visit. This is a very big help to the State of Israel," Netanyahu said. The Prime Minister further stated that Hungary’s stance on the ICC, which has faced criticism for targeting Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel, would serve as a model for future developments.

As part of his discussions with Hungary, Netanyahu also addressed cooperation in military armament production, critical for Israel as it seeks to solidify its defenses amid ongoing regional conflicts. The Prime Minister emphasized that these efforts are essential in ensuring Israel’s victory in the ongoing "Seven Front War."

While in Washington, Netanyahu is expected to press President Trump on the ongoing situation regarding hostages, particularly the psychological warfare and propaganda faced by families of the captives. "We are thinking of their loved ones, we are also working at these moments to bring about their release, and we will not let up. With God's help, we will do it and we will succeed," Netanyahu remarked, offering his personal support to the affected families.

The diplomatic importance of this visit was highlighted by an anonymous source who revealed that the White House had specifically requested the meeting with Netanyahu for Monday, despite suggestions from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office to hold discussions during the week of Passover. The first foreign leader to discuss tariffs directly with President Trump, Netanyahu's meeting serves as a testament to the unique relationship between the United States and Israel.