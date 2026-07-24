NYC Mayor Mamdani gets backlash over antisemitism following double stabbing in Upper West Side

A man shouting "Allahu Akbar" stabbed two men in separate attacks near Central Park on Manhattan's Upper West Side Thursday afternoon. The NYPD identified Raul Morales, 51, as the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody, and police are investigating whether the attacks constitute a hate crime.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said detectives were working to determine motive, but according to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled "Allahu Akbar" during both attacks. The NYPD is currently evaluating whether this is a potential hate crime.

According to a law enforcement official, the attacker approached the first man, Chok Sung, 57, on West 84th Street and Central Park West, and stabbed him in the back. He then went to West 86th Street, where he approached a second man, Yezhak Grunhaus, 50, and stabbed him once in the chest. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, where they are expected to survive.

Tisch stated, "At this time there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other," adding, "While the perpetrator has no known mental health history with the NYPD, the initial investigation suggests that mental health may have been a factor."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on X, in part, " I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition." He added, "These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city."

However, not everyone was happy with the Mayor's comments. The UJA Federation New York pointed out that the attacks, "came soon after Mayor Mamdani once again used his official platform to attack Israel viciously." The organization also stated, "We cannot ignore the dangerous climate created when elected leaders relentlessly portray Israel...as uniquely evil and illegitimate."

Similarly, Israel's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar took to X to write, "Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted." Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also responded, calling out Mamdani for spending months 'fueling hatred, demonizing Israel and legitimizing hostility toward Jews.' Dannon says now Mamdani must take responsibility for the consequences.

Meanwhile, NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was a bit more cavalier with her language, saying on X, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the victims. I never typically use this type of language on social media, but F--- YOU @NYCMayor!"