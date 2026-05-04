Obama says Netanyahu pushed hard for Iran action while he was US President

Former US President Barack Obama has exposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for consistently advocating for military action against Iran, saying he faced similar pressure during his time in office as that later directed at the current US President Trump.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Obama said Netanyahu had tried to convince him to pursue war with Iran, adding that the Israeli leader “got what he wanted” in more recent developments. However, Obama questioned whether such an outcome ultimately benefits either Israel or the United States.

Beyond the immediate issue of Iran, Obama warned that current geopolitical shifts could have long-term consequences for global stability. He pointed to strains in traditional alliances and cautioned that the international system built after World War II, anchored by institutions like NATO, is under pressure.

Obama also discussed the broader challenges facing US global leadership, arguing that rebuilding trust with allies may be more difficult than addressing domestic issues.

He emphasized that American influence has historically depended not just on power, but on credibility and values, warning that inconsistent policies risk weakening that foundation. He further stressed that without active US engagement, issues like human rights receive less global attention.

While critical of recent developments, Obama rejected the idea that current policies reflect a broad shift in US public opinion, maintaining that many Americans still support his approach to international relations.