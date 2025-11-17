Outgoing New York Mayor Eric Adams visit the Western Wall for the second time during his term

Towards the end of his term and as part of his official visit to Israel, New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the last minute to visit and pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The outgoing mayor was warmly received by the worshippers and visitors who were present during his visit.

He also received an explanation of the importance of the holy place for the Jewish people as a source of prayer, hope, and aspirations of the Jewish people throughout the generations, and was thanked for his unqualified support for the State of Israel and his fight against anti-Semitism — and for choosing to end his term with a visit in support of Israel and the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

"I have already visited here during my term, and when I finished, I wanted to return here, to Israel, and let you know that I serve you as mayor, but I want to continue to hold the title that means more to me than anything else: I am your brother. Thank you!," Mayor Adams said during his visit.

The mayor then wrote a personal note, which he buried among the stones of the Western Wall, and signed the guest book: "God is real, and life has proven this to us — may the prayers from this Western Wall become the reality of life."

At the end of the visit, Adams toured the new excavations in the Western Wall tunnels, where he was presented with archaeological finds from the time of the destruction of the Temple, and toured the new exhibit 'The Gate of Heaven' that was recently opened to the public at the Western Wall.