Police arrest anti-Israel protesters setting up encampments at Yale and Columbia

Yale University witnessed a significant police intervention as "scores" of students participating in an anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian demonstration faced arrest for setting up a protest encampment on campus.

In images circulating on social media, law enforcement officers can be seen urging protesters to vacate the Connecticut campus premises or risk arrest.

The precise number of arrests was not disclosed, though numerous protesters were reportedly detained for trespassing and transported away via Yale University shuttle buses.

Some officers were reportedly outfitted in riot gear.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782416788099158092

Chants such as "YPD (Yale Police Department) or KKK, IDF they’re all the same" and "Arab blood is not cheap, for the martyrs we will speak" echoed during the demonstration, according to eyewitness accounts.

Despite the arrests and the continued police presence, reports indicate that pro-Palestinian demonstrators relocated to another area on campus.

The confrontational atmosphere of the protest culminated in several violent incidents, including an attack on a Jewish student journalist who sustained injuries to the eye from a Palestinian flag. The student, identified as Sahar Tartak, the editor-in-chief of Yale Free Press, recounted being targeted for wearing Hasidic Jewish attire and subsequently subjected to taunts and harassment from protesters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782411817077064117

Meanwhile, at Columbia University protestors are also setting up encampments. Earlier, an instance took place where Shai Davidai, a Jewish professor was not allowed to enter a part of Columbia campus protestors are calling a 'liberated zone.' Davidai's ID card was deactivated and Columbia faculty are attempting to stop the Jewish, pro-Israel professor from entering.