Primary night: Crucial votes in Michigan, Missouri, and Kansas set the stage for November midterms

Primary season for the 2026 US midterm elections commenced on Tuesday as voters in five key states, Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, and Washington, went to the polls to select their nominees for November.

In Michigan, all eyes were on the high-profile Democratic battle to succeed retiring two-term US Senator Gary Peters. NBC News has projected that after 92% of the votes have been counted, progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed will win the primary, though official totals remain unfinalized with outstanding mail-in and urban precinct ballots still being tallied across the state.

El-Sayed galvanized left-leaning leaders, young voters, and Michigan's prominent Arab-American community by criticizing US foreign policy and advocating for restrictions on military aid to Israel.

If the projection holds, El-Sayed will have overcome tens of millions of dollars in outside spending favoring moderate Representative Haley Stevens. Stevens had been heavily backed by establishment figures such as Governor Gretchen Whitmer and boosted by massive ad buys from pro-Israel groups like AIPAC's United Democracy Project. While election officials continue processing the remaining votes, the initial projection signals a major shift in Michigan's political landscape and underscores the growing influence of progressive and Arab-American blocs within key battleground states ahead of November.

In Missouri's 1st Congressional District, Democratic Representative Wesley Bell comfortably won his primary rematch against former Representative Cori Bush, an outspoken critic of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Jewish voters and pro-Israel groups, including AIPAC, strongly supported Bell. They viewed Bush’s calls to cut US aid to Israel as a threat to the alliance between the two countries.

Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected a Republican-led constitutional amendment that would have altered how state Supreme Court justices are selected. Kansas voters also solidified their gubernatorial matchup, setting up a November contest between Republican Senate President Ty Masterson and Democratic State Senator Cindy Holscher to succeed outgoing Governor Laura Kelly.

Further west, Washington state held its nonpartisan top-two primary, where all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. Attention centered on key battleground House districts, including Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez's defense of her seat in the 3rd Congressional District.

These open-primary formats offered early indicators of voter turnout and candidate strength ahead of a general election cycle where Democrats need to flip only a handful of seats to retake the US House. Local election boards are tallying the final key precincts, with official projections expected to trickle in over the coming hours.