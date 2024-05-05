Pro-Palestinian group calls for boycott of Jewish student organizations

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) affiliate at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) has stirred controversy with its demands for a boycott of Jewish student organizations on campus.

In a document outlining their demands, SJP called for a "complete academic boycott," urging the university to sever ties with what they referred to as "zionist institutions," including the Hellen Diller Foundation, Koret Foundation, Israel Institute, and Hillel International.

The demands, which were circulated among students and faculty, have sparked debate and concern within the university community. Many see the call for a boycott of Jewish organizations as an affront to academic freedom and a violation of principles of inclusivity and diversity.

The Hellen Diller Family Foundation, one of the organizations targeted by SJP's demands, is known for its support of Jewish community activities, including an international leadership development program for Jewish teens.

Despite the misspelling of its name in the document, the foundation's contributions to Jewish cultural and educational initiatives are widely recognized.

Hillel International, another organization singled out by SJP, is a prominent Jewish student organization operating on campuses across North America.

The group provides resources and support for Jewish students, fostering connections to Jewish culture, education, and the Land of Israel.

SJP's demands also include calls for the university to "end the targeted repression and policing of pro-Palestinian advocacy on campus" and to "protect free speech" by rolling back any academic discipline imposed on protesters.