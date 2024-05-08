Rep. Omar faces censure motion in U.S. house over anti-Israel comments

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is facing a censure motion after making contentious remarks about Jewish students during a visit to Columbia University, according to a report by Fox News Digital.

The motion, introduced by Republican Representative Don Bacon (R-NE), comes in response to Omar's comments during her visit to the university campus, where she engaged with anti-Israel protesters.

Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, who had previously been suspended from the university for participating in anti-Israel activities, accompanied her during the visit.

In an interview with Fox 5 television, Omar stated, "I actually met a lot of Jewish students that are in the [anti-Israel] encampment, and I think it is really unfortunate that people don't care about the fact that all Jewish kids should be kept safe and that we should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry from all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1787884485662445994 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bacon's resolution condemns Omar's remarks as "slanderous" and warns that they could incite violence against the Jewish community. It also accuses Omar of a "long and demonstrated history of hateful rhetoric" that perpetuates antisemitic tropes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785791955240104282 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This is not the first time Omar has come under fire for her comments regarding Israel. In 2019, she faced backlash for suggesting on Twitter that Republicans were targeting her under the influence of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. Although she issued an apology and deleted the tweets, controversy surrounding her statements persisted.

Omar's recent actions, including sharing a video that appeared to equate Israel and the United States with Hamas and the Taliban, have further fueled criticism. Additionally, she drew condemnation for retweeting a photo falsely attributed to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, as well as for wrongly attributing an explosion at a Gaza hospital to Israel.