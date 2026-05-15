Report: 82% of religiously-motivated hate crimes in Toronto in 2025 were against Jews

Jews in Toronto were last year the targets of 82% of all religiously motivated hate crimes and 35% of all reported hate crimes in Canada's biggest city.

The 2025 Annual Hate Crime Statistical Report to the Toronto Police Service Board found that "hate crimes motivated by religion, race/ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity or expression remained the most frequently reported, with the Jewish community the most frequently targeted group of all hate‑motivated crimes."

The Jewish community makes up under three percent of Toronto’s population.

"In 2025, there were more than 375 protests and demonstrations related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East," according to the report. "During demonstrations, 84 individuals were arrested and 186 criminal charges were laid."

In May 2025, Israel's National Security Council (NSC) issued a warning to the public to take increased precautions in Canada, whether those living there or planning to travel there.

The NSA recommended Israelis and Jews avoid displaying Israeli-Jewish symbols, and exercise increased vigilance in public spaces.