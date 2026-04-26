Authorities are investigating the background and motives of the suspected gunman who attempted to attack the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on Saturday night, an incident that led to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and left a Secret Service agent injured but protected by a bulletproof vest.

The suspect, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, 31, was apprehended at the scene after allegedly attempting to breach a security checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the event was taking place. Officials said he was a guest at the hotel and had checked in the day before the attack.

A senior US official told CBS News that Allen left behind a written “manifesto” stating he intended to target officials in the Trump administration. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe he was targeting members of the Trump administration, adding, “At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman.”

Authorities said Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he attempted to enter the secured area. Law enforcement sources said between five and eight gunshots were fired during the incident. Allen was not struck by gunfire but was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being detained.

Investigators said Allen, an educator from Torrance, California, with a mechanical engineering degree and a master’s in computer science, had a history of firearm ownership and had purchased the shotgun used in the attack in August 2025. Authorities are also reviewing electronic devices and writings recovered from the hotel as part of the ongoing investigation into his motive.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Allen faces initial charges including “using a firearm during a crime of violence” and “assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon,” adding, “It is clear, based upon what we know so far, that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could.” She said additional charges remain possible as the investigation continues.