The vote to halt US aid to Israel reveals a troubling picture

The US House of Representatives rejected overnight (Wednesday to Thursday) a proposal to cancel the $3.3 billion in US security assistance to Israel. However, a look at the vote reflects Israel's standing among the various parties.

While members of the Republican Party opposed the proposal almost unanimously—with 215 opponents and only one supporter—the situation among Democratic Party members shows a drastic decline in support for Israel. A majority voting in favor of the proposal with 103 supporters but there were 98 opponents, and 10 voting "present," a vote that does not take a position.

Supporters of halting the aid said that this is their only way to express their opposition to the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza, the West Bank, and in Lebanon, as well as their desire for a fundamental change in US-Israel relations. Democratic congresswoman and former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who is considered a traditional supporter of Israel, called the proposal "an unfortunate choice," but supported it "because of the message it conveys."

The Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, who announced that he opposes the move to revoke the aid, nevertheless said that "for the sake of Israel and the Palestinian people, American policy in the Middle East must change." In a letter sent to his colleagues ahead of a private caucus meeting this week, Jeffries said he believes "there are more decisive ways to achieve the urgent change required regarding Netanyahu's far-right government."

The Democratic Party's support for cutting security aid to Israel reflects the trend of deteriorating relations between the party and Israel since October 7th and the war in the Gaza Strip. It is also indicative of the existing rift within the party, which has recently been grappling with the rise of the progressive wing that frequently expresses opposition to the State of Israel. Recently, even traditional supporters of Israel within the Democratic Party have begun to distance themselves from it and have repeatedly criticized Israel's policies in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank.

Last week, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna arrived in Israel as part of a private visit, during which he also traveled to the West Bank. During the visit, Khanna claimed he was attacked by Israeli settlers armed with American-made rifles while visiting the territories, which he described as "an unfiltered look at the human cost of the Israeli occupation."

Khanna is considering a candidacy for President of the United States in 2028.