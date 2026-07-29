Trump hosts Zelenskyy in DC as Senate advances Russia-Iran sanctions bill

US President Trump held separate White House meetings Tuesday with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ahead of a memorial service for late Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral.

Zelenskyy's trip to Washington centered on securing defense support for Kyiv.

During their Oval Office meeting, Zelenskyy and Trump discussed licensing agreements to produce Patriot missile interceptors inside Ukraine, alongside steps to reinvigorate diplomatic negotiations.

Later at the cathedral, Zelenskyy and Netanyahu exchanged brief greetings in their first in-person interaction in nearly three years. Although representatives initially explored scheduling a formal sit-down between the two leaders, no meeting took place. According to a report by Haaretz citing a Ukrainian official, Netanyahu's office declined a formal bilateral meeting.

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Meanwhile, the US Senate voted 86-12 overnight to advance a sanctions package named after the late South Carolina senator. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 grants executive authority to levy tariffs on global buyers of Russian energy while extending the Iran Sanctions Act through 2031.