Trump pauses US op. to guide ships through Hormuz, says ‘great progress’ made with Iran

US President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary suspension of "Project Freedom," the US military operation to escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, citing a breakthrough in diplomatic negotiations with Tehran.

The decision, announced Wednesday morning, is designed to create a brief window for representatives from both nations to finalize and sign a "complete and final" agreement that would resolve the month-long maritime standoff.

The pause comes at the request of Pakistan and several other allied nations currently mediating the crisis.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan later expressed deep gratitude for President Trump’s "courageous leadership" and his gracious response to the requests made by Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Specifically citing the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistani officials stated that this move will go a long way toward advancing regional peace, stability, and reconciliation during this sensitive period.

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While the active escorting of tankers has ceased, the White House confirmed that the broader US naval blockade of the region remains in full effect to maintain pressure during the final stages of diplomacy. President Trump characterized the move as a direct result of "tremendous military success" during the campaign, which the Pentagon says successfully degraded Iranian offensive capabilities over the last several weeks.

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Despite the diplomatic opening, the regional security environment remains volatile. The United Arab Emirates reported a fresh barrage of missile and drone attacks on its territory this afternoon, which the Ministry of Defense attributed to Iranian-backed forces.

Tehran has denied involvement in the strikes and continues to challenge the legality of the US blockade, recently establishing its own "Strait Authority" to demand permit requests from passing vessels.

The Iranian state-run agencies Tasnim and Fars have dismissed the U.S. announcement, claiming the suspension of "Project Freedom" is a sign that Washington has buckled under the threat of Iranian retaliation.

However, State Department officials insist the move is a strategic maneuver intended to test Iran’s commitment to a permanent ceasefire. If an agreement is not reached within the unspecified "short period of time" mentioned by the President, officials indicated that military escort operations would resume immediately.