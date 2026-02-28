US President Donald Trump has confirmed what he described as “massive” American involvement in the ongoing strikes against Iran, saying the aim is to protect the United States by removing what he called immediate threats posed by the Iranian regime.

In a televised address shared on his Truth Social account, Trump said Washington intends to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and eliminate its naval forces. He claimed Tehran is developing long-range missiles that could threaten the United States and its allies, reiterating that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump also addressed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps directly, warning its members to surrender their weapons. He said those who comply would be treated fairly and granted immunity, while those who refuse would face death- language that signals a sharp escalation and raises the prospect of broader US military action.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, as strikes continue to hit multiple locations inside Iran.