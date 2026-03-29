US to deploy ground forces to Middle East as Iran options remain open

The United States is expected to deploy sufficient ground forces to the Middle East by early next week to enable a potential operation in Iran, a US source told i24NEWS on Sunday. Officials have emphasized that whether such an operation will be ordered depends on President Donald Trump’s decision.

“All options are on the table. It all depends on the president's decision,” a separate US source told i24NEWS, emphasizing that the administration is weighing both military and diplomatic routes in the current crisis.

US officials have signaled in closed-door discussions that if Iran does not pursue negotiations, an escalation—including the possibility of a ground operation—remains on the table, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

Thousands of Marines and paratroopers are expected to arrive in the US Central Command area in the coming days. In addition, the administration is reportedly considering sending up to 10,000 additional infantry soldiers to the region to bolster operational capacity.

Among the military options presented to the president are taking control of Iran’s oil hub on Kharg Island and conducting raids along coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz. These measures would aim to prevent Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and tankers transiting the strategic waterway.

The potential deployment comes amid heightened tensions as Washington seeks to pressure Tehran toward a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing hostilities between Iran, the Gulf countries, Israel, and the US, while preparing military options.

Officials have not confirmed a timetable for any operation, stressing that all movements are precautionary and that final decisions remain with the president. Analysts note that the buildup allows the US to maintain flexibility while negotiations continue.