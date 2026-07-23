US Treasury sanctions senior Muslim Brotherhood official, Hamas financial networks

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated a senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood official, along with three individuals and three entities, for providing material support to Hamas. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said, "The Trump Administration will relentlessly pursue terrorists and those who finance them. Whether operating under the guise of charities, businesses, or underground financial networks, those who enable Hamas will be exposed, sanctioned, and held accountable."

The action builds on prior OFAC measures against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood announced in March and January, and reflects coordination with the FBI, DEA, and Customs and Border Protection.

Mahmoud al-Abyari, a UK-based senior leader of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and Secretary General of its General Secretariat, was designated for acting on behalf of the group. Al-Abyari also supported fundraising for previously sanctioned institutions, Filistin Vakfi and Hayat Yolu, and worked with Muslim Brotherhood groups to provide financial assistance to Hamas.

Indonesia-based Tujah Bulah Global, operating under the alias Seven Spikes Global, and Gaza-based Madad Palestine Charitable Society were both designated as fronts created by Hamas to raise funds for its military wing. Treasury said Madad Palestine's funds were reportedly collected for civilians but were instead diverted by Hamas for military purposes.

Turkey-based El-Kahira for General Trading was designated for transferring hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hamas. Its owner, Khuldun Khamis Zakaria Alden, and shareholders Zaid Issam Ahmed Al-Jebouri and Abdullah Issam Ahmad Al-Jebouri were also designated. Treasury said El-Kahira provided underground banking services, including in cryptocurrencies, to Sweden-based organized crime group Foxtrot Network, while Zaid and Abdullah provided similar services to a separate criminal group.

The designations were issued under Executive Order 13224, the US's core counterterrorism sanctions authority. As a result, all property and interests of the designated individuals and entities within US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions involving them.