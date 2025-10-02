White House warns of consequences if Hamas rejects Gaza plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will draw a “red line” on how long Hamas has to accept his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, the White House said Thursday, as signs emerged that the militant group’s leaders are divided and leaning toward rejecting the proposal.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Trump expects a swift reply. “This is an acceptable plan, and we hope and expect Hamas should accept this plan so we can move forward,” she said, noting that the administration is engaged in “sensitive conversations” led by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Trump unveiled the plan earlier this week, saying Israel had already agreed to the terms.

The framework calls for: The release of all hostages within 72 hours in exchange for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the creation of a transitional governing authority backed by an international stabilization force.

The US president warned Hamas that it has only “three to four days” to respond. “It’s going to be a very sad end” if the group rejects the offer, Trump said, adding Hamas could choose the “easy way or hard way.”

While Hamas has not issued an official response, leaders inside Gaza have sharply criticized the plan. Izz al-Din Haddad, the group’s top military commander, reportedly told mediators the outline was designed to “finish Hamas,” rejecting key clauses on disarmament and international oversight.

In contrast, some officials based in Qatar have hinted at openness to a deal if significant changes are made. But analysts note that these exiled leaders have little influence over fighters and hostages inside Gaza.

“Hamas faces only bitter choices,” a Palestinian familiar with the talks told Reuters. “Acceptance of the plan is a disaster; rejection is also a disaster.”

Trump has enlisted regional partners in pushing the plan, speaking this week with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Mediators from Egypt and Turkey are also engaged. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly endorsed the U.S. proposal, saying it meets Israel’s war objectives.

Meanwhile, Arab states and the Palestinian Authority have signaled support for the plan, though Hamas leaders remain at odds over whether to engage or reject it outright.

What Comes Next

U.S. officials stressed that the plan is not open for renegotiation. “Technical disputes and clarification requests can be discussed,” one administration source told i24NEWS, “but rejection of the substance of the 20 points will be seen as rejection of the entire plan.”