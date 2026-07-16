“A gesture of goodwill,” Trump says Iran released detained American amid new strikes | LIVE BLOG
According to human rights lawyer Jared Genser, the released citizen was Dena Karari, one of his clients
Following their fifth consecutive night of strikes, US Central Command announced more waves of attacks throughout the day on Wednesday. CENTCOM says it’s targeting Tehran’s military capabilities that threaten the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the attacks by the US, Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says Tehran shouldn’t adhere to a deal that provides no benefit to Iran. In a statement, he said, “we also have no reason to adhere to such an understanding based on the policy of an eye for an eye that I have said before, and as we are witnessing these days, our armed forces, as always, have complete freedom of action to confront the enemy's aggression.”
Meanwhile, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is weighing a broader US military campaign in Iran, including expanded airstrikes, potential ground operations near the Strait of Hormuz, and strikes on additional nuclear-linked sites. This comes as the United States announced new sanctions related to Iranian and Russian proliferation programs. According to the US Treasury, the measures aim to disrupt networks contributing to sensitive programs in Tehran and Moscow. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY:
In a Truth Social post, US President Trump says a wrongfully detained American was released from Iran
Calling her released a "gesture of Goodwill by Iran," Trump says the woman was wrongfully detained in December 2024 under the Biden administration. She is now safely outside of Iran and in good condition
According to human rights lawyer Jared Genser, the released citizen was Dena Karari, one of his clients
Publicly available data has five Americans as currently detained in Iran, however the number is believed to be closer to 10
US Central Command says it completed another night of strikes against Iran
CENTCOM says it struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastali surveillance facilities
They also say that earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruis missile sites on Greater Tunb Island
https://x.com/i/web/status/2077597650933706909
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Iran claims its army targeted US military communication systems and fuel storage tanks at Azraq base in Jordan
The IRGC says they also targeted early-warning radar systems at Ali al Salem air base in Kuwait, through a missile and drone attack