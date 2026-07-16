Following their fifth consecutive night of strikes, US Central Command announced more waves of attacks throughout the day on Wednesday. CENTCOM says it’s targeting Tehran’s military capabilities that threaten the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the attacks by the US, Iran's Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says Tehran shouldn’t adhere to a deal that provides no benefit to Iran. In a statement, he said, “we also have no reason to adhere to such an understanding based on the policy of an eye for an eye that I have said before, and as we are witnessing these days, our armed forces, as always, have complete freedom of action to confront the enemy's aggression.”

Meanwhile, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, President Trump is weighing a broader US military campaign in Iran, including expanded airstrikes, potential ground operations near the Strait of Hormuz, and strikes on additional nuclear-linked sites. This comes as the United States announced new sanctions related to Iranian and Russian proliferation programs. According to the US Treasury, the measures aim to disrupt networks contributing to sensitive programs in Tehran and Moscow. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY: