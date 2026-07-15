'Knock out all their power plants,' Trump threatens Iran as US reimposes naval blockade | LIVE BLOG

At 4PM ET, a United States naval blockade was reimposed against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. This followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social that Hormuz is open to all ships except ‘those coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything that has to do with Iranian cargo.’ Trump further stated that he would eliminate the 20% reimbursement fee for vessels transiting the strait with trade and investment deals by the Gulf States into the United States.

These statements followed a fourth consecutive wave of military strikes against Iran by the United States on Tuesday, completing a five-hour wave of strikes targeting Iran’s military capabilities. In retaliation, the IRGC claimed it struck a US naval base in Bahrain and an airbase in Jordan. IRGC also claimed to have damaged several MQ9 drones while attacking a launch ramp at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait. Despite not being militarily involved in the current conflict with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Islamic State that “The days are over when someone hurts us and we don't hit them with one blow." READ MORE FROM TUESDAY: