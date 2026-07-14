US completes 5-hour wave of strikes targeting Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping | LIVE BLOG

The US launched its third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran on Monday, aiming to degrade Iranian naval, missile, and drone capabilities. Authorized by President Trump and executed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Earlier, the US announced it would begin enforcing a strict naval blockade on all Iranian ports and oil terminals starting Tuesday evening, alongside a controversial proposal by President Trump to levy a 20% tariff on all commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran conducted a series of retaliatory strikes and maritime attacks overnight, including a cruise missile attack targeting two United Arab Emirates oil tankers transiting Omani territorial waters in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes killed one crew member, wounded eight others, and ignited fires on both vessels. READ MORE FROM MONDAY