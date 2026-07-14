US completes 5-hour wave of strikes targeting Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping | LIVE BLOG
1 crew member killed, 8 injured after an overnight Iranian cruise missile attack targeted UAE oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz
The US launched its third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran on Monday, aiming to degrade Iranian naval, missile, and drone capabilities. Authorized by President Trump and executed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Earlier, the US announced it would begin enforcing a strict naval blockade on all Iranian ports and oil terminals starting Tuesday evening, alongside a controversial proposal by President Trump to levy a 20% tariff on all commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran conducted a series of retaliatory strikes and maritime attacks overnight, including a cruise missile attack targeting two United Arab Emirates oil tankers transiting Omani territorial waters in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes killed one crew member, wounded eight others, and ignited fires on both vessels. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
Iran claims to have targeted a US airbase in Jordan
Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced it had launched ballistic missiles at a US base in Jordan. Amman claims to have intercepted four missiles that entered its airspace. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.
Hostile air-intrusion sirens sound in Bahrain
Jordanian Army says they intercepted 4 missiles launched from Iran
IRGC claims strike on US Naval Base in Bahrain, targeted military infrastructure
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted weapons warehouses, a satellite communications center, and housing used by US forces at Bahrain's Juffair naval base.
US completes 5-hour wave of strikes targeting Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping
CENTCOM announced it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran targeting military sites across Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas during a five-hour operation.
According to CENTCOM, the strikes employed precision-guided munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime assets, with the stated objective of further degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.
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1 crew member killed, 8 injured after an overnight Iranian cruise missile attack targeted UAE oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz
Iran conducted a series of retaliatory strikes and maritime attacks overnight, including a cruise missile attack targeting two United Arab Emirates oil tankers transiting Omani territorial waters in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE defense ministry confirmed the strikes killed one crew member, wounded eight others, and ignited fires on both vessels.
US President Trump weighs Pickaxe Mountain, Iran’s deep-underground suspected nuclear site, as a possible target
Trump revealed that the heavily fortified site is under close US surveillance and is a prime candidate for a "nice big fat shot right near the front door". While the US has targeted other Iranian nuclear facilities in previous rounds of conflict, Pickaxe Mountain had remained untouched until now.