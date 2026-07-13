US CENTCOM completes another round of strikes on Iran | LIVE BLOG
US Central Command says the purpose of the strikes are to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz
On Sunday, Iran continued its attacks against the US and Gulf countries, as the peace agreement between the two sides continues to break down. Iran claimed responsibility for an attack on a US base in Kuwait, Conducting a drone attack against US-made HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers. Kuwait’s armed forces said three border posts in the country’s north were struck in what they described as a “criminal and aggressive attack,” causing material damage.
Iran also reports that the Revolutionary Guards attacked American warships and buildings that had "committed a violation, 20 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz." Additionally, despite earlier declarations from Iran that Hormuz is closed, CENTCOM says ‘traffic is flowing’ and Strait of Hormuz is ‘open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway.’ READ MORE FROM SUNDAY:
IRGC-affiliated media claims US military facilities in Bahrain targeted, radar systems in Oman destroyed in recent strikes
Meanwhile, Jordanian Armed Forces say they intercepted four missiles that entered Jordanian airspace coming from Iranian territory
Kuwait’s Armed Forces say they are intercepting ‘hostile aerial targets’ within their airspace
The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds, if heard, are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they struck US military targets and bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, state media reports
According to IRGC news media, loud explosions were reported at a US military base in Kuwait. They also report the IRGC airforce destroyed US plane, helicopter, and drone facilities/equipment at a US based in Bahrain
US CENTCOM completes another round of strikes on Iran, hitting air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, and missile and drone capabilities
Forces struck Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time