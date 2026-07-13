US CENTCOM completes another round of strikes on Iran | LIVE BLOG

On Sunday, Iran continued its attacks against the US and Gulf countries, as the peace agreement between the two sides continues to break down. Iran claimed responsibility for an attack on a US base in Kuwait, Conducting a drone attack against US-made HIMARS surface-to-surface missile launchers. Kuwait’s armed forces said three border posts in the country’s north were struck in what they described as a “criminal and aggressive attack,” causing material damage.

Iran also reports that the Revolutionary Guards attacked American warships and buildings that had "committed a violation, 20 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz." Additionally, despite earlier declarations from Iran that Hormuz is closed, CENTCOM says ‘traffic is flowing’ and Strait of Hormuz is ‘open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway.’ READ MORE FROM SUNDAY: