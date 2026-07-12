US targets Iranian air defenses and IRGC vessels near Strait of Hormuz | LIVE BLOG
Iran attacks US missile launch sites located in Kuwait. Three ballistic missiles were fired from Iran and at least one struck the US base
Lebanon has reportedly agreed to join talks with Israel in Rome next week. Beirut had previously conditioned its participation on Israel withdrawing from positions it holds in southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, IRGC-linked Fars News reported that Iranian officials will not hold talks with the US unless Washington changes its stances on subjects like the war in Lebanon as well as accepting Tehran’s arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil exports and related flows to normal levels. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY:
US targets Iranian air defenses and IRGC vessels near Strait of Hormuz
Reports indicate US military a few strikes on missile and air defense systems as well IRGC small boats around the Strait of Hormuz
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076340832148344989
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Iranian attacks against American warships (Tehran)
Iran reports that the Revolutionary Guards attacked American warships and buildings that had "committed a violation, 20 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz."
Explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island in Iran
Three new Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait (Tasnim News Agency)
Following recent reports of explosions in Kuwait, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that three ballistic missiles were fired from Iran and struck a US base in Kuwait. According to Tasnim, "pillars of smoke were clearly visible from the border area between Iraq and Kuwait."
CENTCOM declares ‘traffic is flowing’ and Strait of Hormuz is ‘open to all vessels’ despite earlier declarations from Iran that Hormuz is closed
"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076278945993888116
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"If the assassination of leaders becomes the norm, no country will be safe," a Khamenei advisor warned
The military advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, General Mohsen Rezaei, stated that revenge for the blood of Iranian "martyrs" was a serious matter and a continuation of the revolution. According to him, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crossed Iran's "red lines" and must be met with "firm and appropriate punishment." Rezaei warned that "if the assassination of leaders becomes the norm, no country will enjoy security."
Iranian state media says communication infrastructure in Kerman, southeast of Tehran, hit by the US
‘One of the greatest people I have ever known, he will be greatly missed,’ Trump comments on Senator Graham’s sudden death
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076208420072382794
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Qatar says three people wounded by shrapnel from intercepted Iranian missiles, including a child
Sirens sound in Bahrain; Jordan says three missiles were launched from Iran and fell in the country, no casualties reported
IRGC attacks support centers and refueling platforms used by US aircraft carriers in Oman - Iranian state media
Bahrain, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar and Jordan say they engaged hostile missile and drone attacks from Iran in recent hours
Sunday morning the UAE’s Ministry of Defense announced their air defenses engaged with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran
Explosions were heard in Doha, with Qatar’s government reportedly sending a security alert to mobile phones
Both Kuwait and Bahrain also alerted its civilians, urging everyone to seek safe shelter
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076156894532526117
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CENTCOM saysit completed a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting 140 Iranian targets including missile and drone sites
Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations
Since the beginning of the strikes, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076152490668564976
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IRGC claims it intercepted and stopped a second ship in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to US attacks on Iran
They also said the IRGC targeted the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with ballistic missiles
Explosions reported in Bushehr and Asaluyeh in southern Iran, according to Iranian state TV
At least 17 strikes so far in several areas in southern Iran along the Strait of Hormuz
Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is closed “until further notice” in response to Trump’s demand that Tehran declare the strait open. The IRGC stated the strait will remain closed “until the end of US interference in the region.”
Oman has drafted a proposal to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz through two separately controlled routes – report
According to a source who spoke with CNN, under the agreement, which is yet to be finalized, both corridors would remain open. The Southern Corridor, through Omani territorial waters, would allow free navigation under pre-war conditions
Vessels transiting the Northern Corridor, through Iranian territorial waters, would require prior approval from Iran, although no tolls would be imposed under the deal
US strikes Iran after IRGC attacks ship in Hormuz and declares strait closed ‘until further notice’
US Central Command (CENTCOM) says its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to the IRGC attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel’s engine room caught fire
https://x.com/i/web/status/2076089130857951463
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