Lebanon has reportedly agreed to join talks with Israel in Rome next week. Beirut had previously conditioned its participation on Israel withdrawing from positions it holds in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, IRGC-linked Fars News reported that Iranian officials will not hold talks with the US unless Washington changes its stances on subjects like the war in Lebanon as well as accepting Tehran’s arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil exports and related flows to normal levels. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY: