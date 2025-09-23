Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino join France in recognizing Palestinian statehood

Israel and the U.S. have said such unilateral moves will only serve to undermine the prospects of a peaceful end to the conflict and achieve nothing for the Palestinians

i24NEWS
2 min read
Mahmoud Abbas joins the UN conference via a video link
Mahmoud Abbas joins the UN conference via a video link

Several European states joined French President Emmanuel Macron in recognizing Palestinian statehood on Monday, echoing the French leader's opinion that this course of action represented “the best way to preserve the chances for lasting peace in the region.” 

Video poster
France recognizes Palestine Macron speaks at UN Summit

At a conference convened by Macron with Saudi Arabia in New York ahead of this week's U.N. General Assembly, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino joined the more than three-quarters of the 193 U.N. members who already recognize a Palestinian state.

Video poster
France, Saudi Arabia host 2-State summit at UN

Israel and the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump have said such unilateral moves will only serve to undermine the prospects of a peaceful end to the conflict and achieve nothing for the Palestinians. Both boycotted the New York event, graced by such luminaries and dignitaries as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.  

The latest push to establish a Palestinian state was put into motion with Macron’s recognition pledge in July, with Britain, Canada and Australia later saying they would follow, and eventually doing so on Sunday. 

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke via video link, as he was unable to attend the conference after being refused a U.S. visa over the Palestinian Authority's ties to terrorism and the widely condemned "pay-for-slay" scheme.

Video poster
UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal recognize Palestine

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel would discuss how to respond to the announcements of recognition after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns to Israel next week.

