Hamas must disarm or "all hell breaks loose," Netanyahu tells CBS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an interview to the American channel CBS on Tuesday evening, discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip after the hostage release agreement reached with Hamas.

In the interview, though expressing hope for a peaceful next phase with Hamas, he set the complete disarmament of the terrorist organization as a non-negotionable.

"We have agreed to give peace a chance," but President Trump's conditions are clear: Hamas must disarm, said Netanyahu. These statements echo those made earlier the same day by Donald Trump.

The Israeli Prime Minister insisted on the need for the total and verifiable disarmament of the terrorist organization to ensure the sustainability of any peace agreement. "It'll happen quickly and perhaps violently," he said. "But they will disarm."

Netanyahu detailed his vision for the post-conflict period: "Once Hamas has laid down its arms, we will have to ensure that there are no more weapons factories in Gaza. There will be no more smuggling. This is demilitarization."

The Prime Minister was cautiously optimistic, saying, "I hope that we can achieve this peacefully. We are ready for it."

For those who might doubt the feasibility of a regional peace, Netanyahu invoked the Abraham Accords, concluded in 2020 between Israel and several Arab countries: "Anyone who doubts this should look at the Abraham Accords."

The Prime Minister mentioned the possibility of expanding these normalization agreements, adding, "We have the opportunity to extend them, to consolidate peace. It is the greatest gift we can give to the people of Israel and to the peoples of the world."

Finally, when asked about the label of "tough negotiator" used by Donald Trump in the Knesset to describe him, the Israeli Prime Minister replied, "I am very firm on issues concerning Israel's future. It is my responsibility and that is why I act this way. That is why we attacked Iran. To ensure the security of the Jewish state."