Iranian plot against Trump: Mike Huckabee confirms a warning from Israeli intelligence

The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, confirmed that Israeli intelligence services had recently passed information to Washington regarding an Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

"This week, Israeli intelligence tipped off our side, the president, and our officials that there was a very specific plot that was designed to take out President Trump," said Mike Huckabee in an interview with Fox News.

The ambassador, however, refused to specify whether this alert had prompted Donald Trump to leave Turkey aboard a former presidential aircraft rather than the new plane recently offered by Qatar. “I can only speak about what's in the public reports, and that is that there was a plot, and Israeli intelligence picked it up and shared it with the United States. That is all I can add,” he said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some US officials have nonetheless expressed doubts about the credibility of the threat conveyed by Israel. They suspect Jerusalem of having shared this information in the hope of convincing Washington to resume open war against Iran.

President Trump himself denied this information on Friday in a phone interview with the New York Post. "No, no. Israel didn’t discover anything. I’ve been at the top of Iran’s blacklist for a long time," he said, adding that he had long been at the top of Iran’s list of targets.