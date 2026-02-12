Large anti-Israel demonstrations persist as Herzog visits Australia | LIVE BLOG
In his speech, at a Jewish community event, the Israeli President directed protesters to demonstrate outside the Iranian embassy: 'they killed and butchered tens of thousands, of their own people'
Israeli civilian and reservists arrested for gambling on military operations using classified info
In a joint operation by Shin Bet, the IDF, and Israel Police, a civilian and several reservists were arrested for allegedly betting on military operations through the “Polymarket” platform using classified information. Authorities say the suspects face prosecution for serious security offenses, bribery, and obstruction of justice, highlighting the significant threat posed to national security.
Israel police commissioner declares ‘national emergency’ over surge in crime
Israel Police Commissioner warned of a national emergency this morning, citing a surge in homicides, particularly within Israeli-Arab communities. He called for a full government-wide effort, including the IDF, local leaders, and social organizations, as well as urgent legal and technological reforms to combat organized crime and end the ongoing bloodshed.
Leader of Degel HaTorah states that no yeshiva student will go to the army
Rabbi Dov Landau, the spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, one of the constituent parties of the Orthodox United Torah Judaism movement, declared that "no yeshiva student, not even one, will go into the army," whether the authorities approve or not. This stance comes as the government continues its efforts to pass a law that would exempt the majority (but not all) of Orthodox Jews from military service. According to him, "the place of Torah scholars is solely within the walls of yeshivas and kollels," asserting that this reality "has always been so and will remain so," regardless of current political debates.
Herzog tells Melbourne protesters to ‘go to the Iranian embassy’ as rallies ramp-up
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has hit back at anti-Israel protesters rallying during his Melbourne visit, urging them to direct their anger at Iran.
“And I say to all those protesters outside, go protest in front of the Iranian embassy, or whichever embassy.
“For heaven’s sake, they killed and butchered around 50,000, tens of thousands, of their own people, operating a whole machine of an empire of evil against us.”