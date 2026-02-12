Large anti-Israel demonstrations persist as Herzog visits Australia | LIVE BLOG

Leader of Degel HaTorah states that no yeshiva student will go to the army

Rabbi Dov Landau, the spiritual leader of Degel HaTorah, one of the constituent parties of the Orthodox United Torah Judaism movement, declared that "no yeshiva student, not even one, will go into the army," whether the authorities approve or not. This stance comes as the government continues its efforts to pass a law that would exempt the majority (but not all) of Orthodox Jews from military service. According to him, "the place of Torah scholars is solely within the walls of yeshivas and kollels," asserting that this reality "has always been so and will remain so," regardless of current political debates.