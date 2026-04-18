Over 1,000 stars urge Eurovision to keep Israel in contest

More than 1,000 figures from the global entertainment industry have signed an open letter urging that Israel be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, pushing back against growing international calls for its exclusion.

The signatories, spanning actors, musicians, and cultural leaders, criticize what they describe as the politicization of the event.

The initiative, led by Creative Community for Peace, highlights music’s role as a unifying force. In the letter, supporters argue that Eurovision should remain a platform for connection rather than division, warning against turning the competition into a vehicle for boycotts.

The statement strongly rejects efforts to bar Israel from the contest, saying such moves contradict Eurovision’s core values. Among those backing the letter are prominent figures including Helen Mirren, Mila Kunis, and Amy Schumer, as well as music industry veteran Gene Simmons.

Several signatories have spoken out publicly, arguing that targeting artists based on nationality undermines the fundamental principles of artistic expression. They stress that music should remain a universal language capable of bridging political and cultural divides.

Despite mounting pressure, the European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that this year’s competition will proceed as planned, with Israel included. The country is expected to compete with a multilingual entry titled “Michelle,” performed by Noam Bettan during the first semi-final in May.