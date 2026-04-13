Pope Leo vows to speak out against war after Trump criticism

Pope Leo XIV said on Monday he would continue to speak out against war and promote peace, following a renewed public attack by US President Donald Trump targeting the leader of the Catholic Church. Speaking to Reuters aboard a papal flight to Algiers, the pontiff emphasized his commitment to dialogue and multilateral solutions amid ongoing global conflicts.

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,” Leo said. He added, “Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say, 'There's a better way.'”

The Pope declined to directly engage with Trump’s remarks, stating, “I don't want to get into a debate with him.” He also warned that the Christian message was being misused, saying, “I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.” Leo stressed that his role is not political, adding, “I do not look at my role as being political, a politician.”

Trump’s comments, posted overnight on Truth Social, accused the pontiff of being “WEAK on Crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.” The US president wrote, “I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” linking his criticism to the pope's remarks on the war with Iran and broader US policy.

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In the same posts, Trump argued that religious institutions had faced unfair restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the Pope should “use common sense” and avoid political commentary. He also claimed that Leo’s elevation to the papacy was influenced by his American nationality, writing, “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

The exchange follows earlier criticism by Pope Leo of escalating rhetoric surrounding the Iran conflict, including opposition to framing the war in religious or ideological terms. The pontiff is currently beginning a 10-day tour of four African countries, where he is expected to continue addressing themes of peace, conflict resolution, and humanitarian concerns.