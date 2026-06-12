South Korea sentences ex-President Yoon to 30-year jail sentence for aiding the enemy and abuse of power

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison Friday for ordering military drone flights over Pyongyang, North Korea, in October 2024. The court found that Yoon sought to provoke North Korea and create a pretext for his subsequent martial law declaration and found him guilty of aiding the enemy and abuse of power. They say he had conspired in the drone incursion from the outset.

Yoon, 65, is the first former South Korean president convicted of the charge of undermining the country's military interests or providing benefit to an enemy state, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Yoon is already serving a life sentence after being convicted in February of masterminding an insurrection over his martial law declaration.

A special prosecutor had sought a 30-year term for Yoon, describing the drone operation as "an anti-state and anti-national crime."

The court found that Yoon and his collaborators dispatched drones across the inter-Korean border with the aim of stoking military tensions that he could then use to justify declaring martial law. "The defendants used the guise of a military operation to induce provocation by North Korea for the purpose of creating a state of emergency," presiding judge Lee Jeong-yeop said. Yoon directed the operation "for a private purpose unrelated to national security or national defense."

Two co-conspirators were also sentenced. Former defense minister Kim Yong Hyun received 30 years, and former counterintelligence commander Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyong received 15 years. Both had previously received lengthy sentences for their roles in the martial law declaration.

North Korea had accused Seoul of flying drones over Pyongyang three times in October 2024 to drop propaganda leaflets, raising tensions sharply, though the incursions did not lead to military clashes.

Yoon's lawyers argued the drone flights were a legitimate response to North Korea's earlier launches of trash-filled balloons into the South and said the verdict would undermine South Korea's security interests. They said the ruling "will be remembered as an episode that inflicted a profound wound on South Korea's security capabilities and its liberal democratic foundations."

Yoon declared martial law on December 3, 2024, accusing opposition lawmakers of being North Korea-sympathizing "anti-state forces." The order lasted about six hours before lawmakers voted to overturn it. Yoon was later impeached and removed from office, triggering an election won by liberal President Lee Jae Myung.

Yoon can appeal Friday's ruling.