Tehran: Swedish citizen arrested for spying for Israel during 12-day war

Iranian authorities say they have arrested a Swedish national on suspicion of spying for Israel during last June’s brief but intense conflict between the two countries, known in Tehran as the “Twelve-Day War.”

The report was published on Monday by Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

According to Tasnim, the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, was detained on charges of espionage on behalf of Israel.

Iranian officials allege he underwent intelligence training and maintained contact with Israeli operatives in six European countries as well as in Israel, which Iranian media routinely refer to as the “occupied territories.”

The agency claims the Swedish citizen traveled to Israel roughly two weeks before entering Iran and arrived in the country about a month prior to the outbreak of hostilities. He reportedly stayed at a villa near Karaj, west of Tehran. Security forces said electronic devices described as espionage equipment were found in his possession at the time of arrest.

Tasnim further reported that the suspect has confessed to the accusations and that his case has already been reviewed by the second chamber of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Alborz Province. A verdict is expected later this week.

The arrest comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Since the end of the short conflict, Iranian authorities have announced the detention of hundreds of individuals accused of spying for Israel, with some cases reportedly proceeding without formal trials. Human rights groups say at least eight people have been sentenced to death on espionage charges since the summer.

Western governments and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused Tehran of detaining foreign and dual nationals as leverage in diplomatic disputes, claims the Iranian government denies. Meanwhile, Israeli officials, including representatives of the Mossad and the military, have previously acknowledged operating inside Iran prior to the war and said such activities would continue, contributing to an atmosphere of suspicion and intensified crackdowns within the country.