Trump wrote Netanyahu's apology to Qatar - report

US President Donald Trump instructed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call the Qatari Prime Minister in order to read an apology that was formulated at the White House in cooperation with Qatar, reported Politico on Wednesday.

Sources told the news site that a Qatari representative was present in the Oval Office "to ensure that there would be no deviation from the wording."

The publication also stated that Trump relied on Doha more than on any other Arab country, which is one of the Gulf states the American president visited last May. In addition, it was noted that Trump used Qatar in order to persuade Hamas to agree to the White House's peace plan.

"Israel has never been in a stronger position: they destroyed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and convinced the United States to attack Iran — but diplomatically, Trump is forcing Netanyahu to apologize to the Qataris in his office," the outlet wrote.

An Israeli adviser close to the negotiations said, "We are closer to an agreement than ever because the president has decided to leave no room for maneuvering."