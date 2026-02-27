U.S. authorizes nonessential staff, family members to leave Israel 'while commercial flight are available' | LIVE BLOG
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee wrote to embassy staffers that those wishing to leave “should do so TODAY,” by taking a flight to any destination to which flights are available
The U.S. State Department circulated a travel advisory Friday authorizing nonessential government employees and their family members to depart Israel "while commercial flights are available," citing security risks.
The warning comes amid widely expected U.S. strikes against the Islamic regime of Iran, which has pledged to retaliate by striking Israel and U.S. basses through the Middle East.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Friday wrote to embassy staffers that those wishing to leave “should do so TODAY,” by taking a flight from the Ben Gurion Airport to any destination to which flights are available.
The directive “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today," Huckabee wrote. "Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of country.”
He added, however, that “there is no need to panic, but for those desiring to leave, it’s important to make plans to depart sooner rather than later.”
IDF says it's aware of heightened Iran tensions and monitoring the situation; so far, no changes to home front guidelines
