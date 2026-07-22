US military says it has ended its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iran | LIVE BLOG
CENTCOM says the strikes lasted a little over an hour, with operations centers, maritime capabilities, drone storage facilities, and aircraft hangars getting targeted
The IRGC continues to attack American military bases and American allies. Iran claims it targeted the tech company Amazon’s infrastructure in Bahrain; meanwhile, both Jordan and Kuwait announced the interceptions of multiple Iranian drones and missiles. France announced the summoning of the Iranian chargé d'affaires after a "premeditated attack" against two agents of its embassy. Paris denounced the attack as a "premeditated and deliberate aggression" constituting a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Conventions, and warned that this "extremely serious and unacceptable" incident would not go unpunished.
In response to Iran’s indiscriminate aggression, the US Department of State issued a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans. In a press release, the Consular Affairs division says that because of heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment has the potential for "unforeseen escalation." Nevertheless, it has been reported that Tehran initiated a proposal currently being promoted by mediators for a 10-day ceasefire. According to two sources who spoke with i24NEWS, at this stage the Americans are demanding that the ceasefire be longer and that, for this ceasefire to begin, they are demanding summaries, even partial, on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
The US military has confirmed that a third service member, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of New York, is believed to have been killed in Friday’s attack on a base in Jordan
The confirmation brings the death toll to 18 US service members killed since the war began. The Pentagon had previously identified 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, as the two other soldiers killed in the attack by Iran. Rampersad belonged to the same unit as Gonzales
Separately, the US soldier killed in Iraq during a controlled detonation of an Iranian Drone, Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, will posthumously receive a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and will be promoted to staff sergeant. He leaves behind a wife, a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter
Iran's military command says if the US attacks nuclear sites, it will be an 'expansion of war' in the region
The Iranian army says it has attacked US targets in Camp Doha in Kuwait with drones