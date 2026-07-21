US CENTCOM completes 10th consecutive night of strikes against Iran | LIVE BLOG
US Central Command says its forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems
Ahead of the latest round of CENTCOM strikes, the IRGC says it hit two tankers in Hormuz as well as US defense systems in Bahrain, in addition to their targeting of a US base in Kuwait. Separately, sirens were heard in Jordan, with reports of explosions in Aqaba near Israel’s Eilat. These strikes come as US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Truth Social with escalating actions, saying, “Every time Iran kills an American Soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over!” One Israeli security source tells i24NEWS that further escalation in military activity by the US against Iran is expected in the coming days.
These latest strikes in the Gulf come as Israel, Lebanon, and the US begin the pilot zone program in southern Lebanon, as detailed by the trilateral agreement made between the three countries. The operations will start in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya, with the Lebanese Armed Forces already being deployed to Frun and Srifa. LAF troops will deploy in the third pilot zone, Zawtar Al-Gharbiya, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The IDF confirmed the move but says it will respond forcefully to any violation of the agreement by Hezbollah. READ MORE FROM MONDAY:
The US Department of State issues a "worldwide caution" warning for Americans
In a press release, the Consular Affairs division says that because of heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment has the potential for "unforeseen escalation"
They note that US diplomatic facilities in and outside of the Middle East have been targeted and supporters of Iran may target other US interests overseas. For now, the department asks that any American currently in the Middle East exercise caution and be prepared for possible flight cancellations and travel disruptions
US CENTCOM completes 10th consecutive night of strikes against Iran
They say its forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems. According to their statement, American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the Strait of Hormuz