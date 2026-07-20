Trump says US hit Iran ‘very hard’ in ninth consecutive night of strikes | LIVE BLOG
US Central Command completes its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed attacks on US aircraft at Jordan’s Aqaba Airport and a command center in Syria, while also reporting explosions involving two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Sirens sounded overnight in Bahrain, and Kuwait said it intercepted Iranian drones. Meanwhile, CENTCOM said it carried out a ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets, including command centers, air defenses, missile and drone sites, maritime capabilities and communications networks. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Sirens sound in Bahrain for the third time in several hours
IRGC claims strike on US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba Airport
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it targeted US military aircraft stationed at Jordan's Aqaba Airport, alleging the attack caused "severe damage" to several aircraft, according to Iranian state media.
US Central Command completes its ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets
https://x.com/i/web/status/2079042563730727358
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Trump: We hit Iran very hard again tonight, in honor of three killed US servicemen
'We hit [Iran] very hard again tonight' in honor of the three US service members killed in the Middle East, US President Trump said to reporters
US military conducts a new wave of strikes against Iran for ninth consecutive night