US strikes Iran to 'punish IRGC for attacks killing service members in Jordan' | LIVE BLOG
Iran says it launched a wave of kamikaze drones at two US military installations in Kuwait following overnight American strikes on Iranian territory
Two US service members were killed in action in Jordan as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. A third service member remains missing. Four additional American service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and have since been discharged.
Following the attack, US forces launched a new wave of airstrikes against Iran under orders from President Trump. Te strikes are intended to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to retaliate against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces for the attacks on US personnel in Jordan. Speaking after the strikes, President Trump said the fallen service members "were killed to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons."
Iran's military claimed it launched drones at two US bases in Kuwait in retaliation for the overnight US strikes. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
US completes latest round of strikes against Iran, ‘targeting IRGC forces that launched attacks against service members in Jordan’
'During the eighth consecutive night of U.S strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17.'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2078685229418483982
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US strikes reportedly hit multiple sites across Iran’s Hormozgan province
Iranian state media reported that multiple locations in the southern province of Hormozgan were struck in the early hours of Sunday, with officials attributing the attacks to the United States. According to IRNA, areas near Sirik, Hajiabad, and Qeshm Island were hit between 1:30 am and 2:10 am local time.
US announces new round of strikes on Iranian targets
CENTCOM announces new round of strikes on Iranian targets to 'swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2078605013878710482
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Iran claims drone retaliation targeted two US military bases in Kuwait
Iran says it launched a wave of kamikaze drones at two US military installations in Kuwait following overnight American strikes on Iranian territory. According to the Iranian military, the attacks targeted an ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and radar systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base.