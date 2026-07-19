Two US service members were killed in action in Jordan as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. A third service member remains missing. Four additional American service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and have since been discharged.

Following the attack, US forces launched a new wave of airstrikes against Iran under orders from President Trump. Te strikes are intended to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to retaliate against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces for the attacks on US personnel in Jordan. Speaking after the strikes, President Trump said the fallen service members "were killed to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons."

Iran's military claimed it launched drones at two US bases in Kuwait in retaliation for the overnight US strikes. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY