VP Vance accuses some in Israel of online campaign against the US-Iran deal

US Vice President JD Vance was invited onto the Joe Rogan Experience, where he told podcaster Joe Rogan that some within the Israeli government are working to derail US negotiations with Iran to prolong the war. Vance said, "I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that there have been people within the Israeli government who are trying to, like, actually shift us away from negotiations because they want to continue the military campaign."

Vance says that these people are "trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely. Again, not towards any objective, but just indefinitely."

The Vice President also referenced a Time magazine article suggesting Israel had used funds from a $45 million lobbying contract with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to pay online influencers, some of whom Vance said had attacked him. Parscale denied the allegation on social media, writing, "Claims that I attacked the MOU or the Administration are false. There isn't a single shred of evidence that I acted against the Administration."

Vance said he did not object to elements of the Israeli government criticizing the deal or attempting to influence US policy, saying, "It's just sort of the nature of the beast." Instead, he took issue with "American leadership allowing that influence to affect their judgment and to affect what they are advocating for."

Vance said Israel is "losing the public-opinion battle in the United States of America," calling it "a simple and obvious fact." The comments come as the ceasefire with Iran has unraveled amid renewed Iranian attacks on commercial ships, fresh US strikes and a restored US blockade. Vance said, "It's just going to be really messy, and there's going to be a lot of Asked separately about the Trump administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, Vance said, "We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did. But do I think the reason we screwed up the comms is because we were trying to hide something? No."

He said he did not believe former Attorney General Pam Bondi acted maliciously, saying, "I think she overstated what we had and what we didn't have."