A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday morning, prompting nearby Japan and Philippines to issue a tsunami warning as tremors were felt across the region.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration. Local firefighters reported at least four dead and 57 wounded, with suspicion of people being trapped in collapsed buildings.

According to the Central Taiwan Emergency Center, at least 26 buildings collapsed with reports of people trapped in seven of the buildings. Most were in Hualien County, near the epicenter.

The earthquake also affected the energy grid, with more than 91,000 households without power, the central emergency center added, and the island's state-run Taipower is now working to fix the problem.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1775324351056814292 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As a result of the powerful quake and tremors, a tsunami warning was issued for Taiwan, Philippines and Japan but were later rescinded. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that while national authorities may still issue warnings, "the tsunami threat has now largely passed".

The world's largest chip maker, TSMC, said it had evacuated some of its factories, adding that its safety systems were working normally and that it is still assessing the impact.

TSMC factories are clustered along Taiwan's west coast, far from the epicenter of the earthquake. At the same time the shortest downtime can cost millions of dollars.