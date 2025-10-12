Australia holds massive pro-Palestinian demonstration despite Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Sydney’s business district as part of a large-scale pro-Palestinian rally, after a court banned the organization of the protest in front of the Sydney Opera House.

According to Australian media, around 40,000 people took part in this demonstration, chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" while wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags. Simultaneously, 27 similar demonstrations took place across the country, notably in Melbourne, the outlet reported.

The organizers claimed that Israel "still maintains a military occupation in Gaza and the West Bank," despite the withdrawal of the IDF to the "yellow line" in the Gaza Strip.

Last August, hundreds of thousands of Australians had already taken part in a giant march called the "Day of Rage" in support of the Palestinians. These demonstrations, organized at more than 40 locations across the country, took place a few days after the publication of the U.N. report on the famine in Gaza.

This controversial document has sparked strong reactions in Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) have strongly criticized this report, calling it false, but the legitimacy of the claim has been disputed by many international organizations.