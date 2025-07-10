Australia mulls punishing institutions not acting against antisemitism

Recommended -

Australian Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism Jillian Segal on Thursday called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government to revoke funding from universities, nonprofits, and cultural institutions that do not take measures against manifestations of hatred towards Jews.

A report written in response to the rise in antisemitic incidents in the country by Segal comes in the wake of an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in Melbourne last Friday and the throwing of a Molotov cocktail at a Jewish kindergarten in eastern Sydney in January.

According to the proposed new plan, universities and artists will lose funding if they do not act against antisemitism, and the government will have new powers to deport tourists. In addition, there will also be monitoring of media coverage on the issue and strengthening of education about antisemitism in schools and workplaces. Albanese said he would consider the recommendations.

"Antisemitism is an evil scourge and there is no place in Australia for antisemitism," Albanese said. "The kind of hatred and violence that we’ve seen on our streets recently is despicable, and it won’t be tolerated, and I want those responsible to face the full force of the law. Antisemitism has risen to deeply troubling levels in Australia in the wake of the conflict in the Middle East, but it also, of course, reaffirms the fact that antisemitism didn’t begin on October 7."

Last Friday, a man set fire to the door of a synagogue while worshippers were inside. In another incident, a group of protesters rampaged through "Miznon," Israeli chef Eyal Shani's restaurant.

In February, residents of Kingsford and Randwick—areas with a significant Jewish community—woke up to find that fences, garage doors, and cars parked on the street were covered in hateful graffiti. At the same time, on the other side of Australia, graffiti of swastikas and antisemitic slogans was recorded in the state of Perth.