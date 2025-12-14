Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger among victims in Bondi Beach Hanukkah mass shooting

A tragic mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach, Sydney, has claimed the lives of at least nine people, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Chabad emissary based in the city, a spokesman for the movement confirmed. The death toll is expected to rise.

Video footage and preliminary reports indicate that two gunmen armed with shotguns targeted the Chabad event, firing indiscriminately into the crowd. Authorities say that both attackers were apprehended by police, though the investigation and security operation remain ongoing.

Chabad Israel’s spokesperson confirmed that several other Chabad Emissaries (Shluchim) were among the injured, highlighting the attack’s devastating impact on the local Jewish community. Rabbi Schlanger was known for his dedication to community outreach and education, serving families in Bondi Beach for many years.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as emergency services arrived on site. Police have urged residents to avoid the area and comply with all official instructions while authorities secure the scene and provide aid to the wounded.

The attack has drawn global condemnation, with Jewish organizations and leaders expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. Social media footage shows rescue workers assisting injured attendees and providing first aid under tense conditions.

As the investigation continues, authorities are examining the attackers’ motives and whether the act was part of a larger coordinated effort. The local community has begun organizing vigils and support for the survivors, emphasizing resilience in the face of tragedy.

Rabbi Schlanger’s death marks a profound loss for both the Sydney Jewish community and the international Chabad network, which mourns his passing and celebrates his years of service and dedication.