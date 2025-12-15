Father and Son behind deadly shooting at Bondi Beach Hanukkah event, killing 15

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in a targeted armed attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Sunday, in what authorities have described as a terrorist act and one of the deadliest shootings in Australia’s history.

The attack occurred during “Hanukkah by the Sea,” a public event that drew nearly 2,000 people to Sydney’s iconic beachfront to light the first candle of the Jewish festival. Gunfire erupted shortly after the ceremony began, triggering panic as families and children fled the scene.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Malcolm Lanyon confirmed on Monday that the death toll had risen to 15 after two victims died in hospital. Fourteen people were pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 42 people were taken to hospital, with 40 remaining admitted, including two police officers. Several victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Among those killed were Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a 41-year-old assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and a father of five; Alex Kleytman, a Holocaust survivor; French national Daniel Elkayam; a 10-year-old girl named Matilda; and 78-year-old Tibor Weitzen.

New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said a 12-year-old child was also among the dead. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that at least one Israeli citizen was killed, though the victim has not been publicly identified.

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement said several of its emissaries were injured in the attack.

Police identified the attackers as a father and son: Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24. Sajid Akram was fatally shot by police at the scene, while his son was critically wounded and is currently hospitalized under police guard. Authorities said Naveed Akram will be charged if he survives.

Commissioner Lanyon said Sajid Akram was a licensed firearm holder known to authorities, though there had been no specific intelligence indicating an imminent threat. Six firearms linked to him were recovered and are believed to have been used in the attack.

Video footage from the scene showed two men lying on the ground as police moved in to arrest them, with large ammunition cartridges, believed to be shotgun shells, scattered nearby. Officers were also seen performing CPR on one of the assailants while the other appeared to be in handcuffs.

Police also discovered several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside a vehicle linked to the attackers, parked near the scene. Bomb disposal units were deployed to neutralize the devices.

The presence of explosives has reinforced the classification of the attack as an act of terrorism. Authorities said an ISIS flag was also found in the suspects’ vehicle. According to Australian media reports, both attackers are believed to have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Naveed Akram was reportedly investigated in 2019 by Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, for alleged ties to an ISIS-linked cell, though no charges were laid at the time. The father first arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, according to Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

Australian counterterrorism units are continuing to investigate the attackers’ networks and possible international links. Israeli security services are also examining potential Iranian involvement, while Israel has dispatched a delegation from the ZAKA emergency response organization to assist at the site.