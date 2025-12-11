Report: Taiwan’s Deputy FM made secret visit to Israel

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu made a previously undisclosed visit to Israel last month, Reuters reported Thursday, at a time when Taipei is seeking closer security cooperation.

According to sources cited by the agency, the trip was kept quiet due to the diplomatic sensitivities surrounding Taiwan’s international activity.

Taiwan maintains only limited formal diplomatic ties because of pressure from Beijing, which considers the island part of its territory rather than an independent state. Israel, like most countries, officially recognizes Beijing, and high-level Taiwanese visits are rare.

Despite the lack of formal relations, Taiwan views Israel as an important democratic partner and publicly expressed support after the October 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent war. Wu’s discreet visit underscores Taipei’s growing interest in strengthening defense links with nations that, while not recognizing it diplomatically, share strategic and technological interests.