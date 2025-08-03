Tens of thousands march across Sydney bridge in pro-Palestinian protest

Recommended -

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered on the Sydney Harbour Bridge today as part of the “March for Humanity,” a large-scale pro-Palestinian rally that proceeded despite last-minute legal and logistical hurdles.

The Supreme Court of New South Wales approved the march less than 24 hours before it began, overruling police objections related to safety and traffic disruption.

Participants, many draped in Palestinian flags and undeterred by heavy rain, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, chanting slogans such as “Shame on Israel, shame on the USA,” and “What do we want? Ceasefire! When? Now!”

While most of the protest remained peaceful, images and footage from the event revealed troubling incidents: several demonstrators carried Taliban and ISIS flags, a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and signs reading “Death to the IDF.” One photo circulated widely online showed a woman holding a sign with a Star of David and a swastika, captioned “Zionists are neo-Nazis.” Others displayed an Al-Qaeda flag, a drawing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler-style mustache, and signs referencing the Holocaust.

High-profile attendees included WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Federal MP Ed Husic, and former New South Wales Premier Bob Carr.

Local authorities had obtained legal permission to halt the protest if necessary. At one point, the march was redirected back toward the city center for safety reasons, though the event concluded without major incidents.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1951902837270511836 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The protest was organized by the Palestine Action Group, which described it as a response to the “humanitarian disaster in Gaza.” In court, Judge Belinda Rigg acknowledged the potential safety risks but denied a prohibition order, instead ordering the temporary closure of the bridge to traffic to accommodate the march.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1951893527828332809 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The office of the New South Wales Premier had earlier stated: “We do not intend to allow Sydney to descend into chaos.”

The demonstration comes amid mounting international pressure on the Australian government to recognize a Palestinian state, following recent signals from France, Canada, and the UK ahead of the upcoming UN General Assembly. However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated in a recent interview that such recognition would only come once conditions are met that "ensure Israel’s security."