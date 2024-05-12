Eurovision 2024: Switzerland wins most controversial edition of song contest

Final of the most controversial edition of the Eurovision Song Contest took place on Saturday night in Sweden's Malmo amid anti-Israel rally that gathered between 10,000 and 12,000 people outside the concert venue, according to the authorities. Protesters and some Eurovision participants opposed Israel's inclusion in the contest citing the Gaza war.

Switzerland's Nemo became quite the unanimous pick from the juries and received enough points from the public to beat Croatia that came second. Nemo's song 'The Code' told the story of their self-discovery as a non-binary person.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789459348499919298 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nemo, 24, became the first non-binary winner of Eurovision that has long been embraced as a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community. Nemo is also the first Swiss winner since 1988, when Celine Dion, a Canadian, competed under the Swiss flag.

"I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person," said Nemo after the results announcement. At the press conference that followed the final, the performer added: "Maybe Eurovision needs a little bit of fixing."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789451851865149794 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel got a shock 338 points from the audience that put the country fifth in the final table. Israeli singer Eden Golan, who spent the Eurovision week under tight security, reportedly took the stage to a wall of sound - boos mixed with cheers - to perform the power ballad 'Hurricane.'

corinne cumming/EBU

Televoters from 14 countries, including Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, gave Israel the maximum 12 points.

Golan ended up in the fifth place, behind Nemo, Croatia's Baby Lasagna, Ukrainian duo alyona alyona & Jerry Heil and French singer Slimane.