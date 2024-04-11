Eurovision addresses Israel's entry amid boycott calls

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the organizer of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, issued an unusual statement ahead of the annual music contest that will take place in Sweden's Malmo in May.

The announcement addresses the backlash surrounding Israel's participation in this year's competition despite some calling for boycott amid the war in Gaza.

Some of the questions on the released page included: "Why is Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest?" "Will there be more security than usual this year, because of the fact Israel is competing?" and "Why is Israel still a Member of the EBU when Russia was suspended?"

"The European Broadcasting Union acknowledges the depth of feeling and the strong opinions that this year's Eurovision Song Contest - set against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East - has provoked," read the statement that came from the EBU deputy director general, Jean Philip De Tender.

Organizers continued by stressing that "we have all been affected by the images, stories and the unquestionable pain suffered by those in Israel and in Gaza. However, while we strongly support freedom of speech and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we firmly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech, or harassment directed at our artists or any individuals associated with the contest."

This is unacceptable and totally unfair, given the artists have no role in this decision."

EBU directly addressed the question of Israel's entry in 2024: "The decision to include any broadcaster, including the Israeli broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU's governing bodies and not that of the individual artists. These artists come to Eurovision to share their music, culture, and the universal message of unity through the language of music."

The organizers ended the statement by vowing to "provide a safe and supportive environment for all participants, staff, and fans of the Eurovision Song Contest."

"We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to promote the values of respect, inclusivity, and understanding, both online and offline," read the statement. "We urge everyone to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and support the artists who are working tirelessly - on what is a music and entertainment show - to share their music with the world."